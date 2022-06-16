Frank Reich’s statement on Khari Willis’ retirement

Former Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis called it a career Wednesday as he looks forward to pursuing a career in ministry.

If there’s anyone who understands that calling, it’s head coach Frank Reich, who served as a pastor for several years following his playing career.

Here’s what Reich had to say in a statement about Willis’ decision to retire Wednesday:

We’re thankful and appreciative of Khari’s contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons. Khari’s character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him.

The Colts may have had an idea Willis was leaning this way considering he was excused from the offseason workout program. They have an exciting rookie in Nick Cross waiting in the wings, and this likely opens the door for the third-round pick to have a more immediate impact.

Willis’ retirement left roughly $2.5 million on the table as he entered the final year of his rookie contract, which is another reason to believe his conviction in calling it a career at the age of 26.

