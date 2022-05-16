The Colts upgraded the starting quarterback spot when they traded for Matt Ryan earlier this year, but they have not made any corresponding moves lower down the depth chart.

2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger is the backup with James Morgan and undrafted rookie Jack Coan also on the roster. That led to a question for head coach Frank Reich about whether the team was thinking about adding a veteran to the group before the start of the regular season.

“We’re always looking at who makes this team better, at every position. Who are the available veterans? Who can we still sign?” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Chris is very methodical about that process. We’re not in a rush. There is a timing to the way things go, and the way the roster is put together, that is very intentional.”

If the team does decide to add a veteran, there’s one with ties to Reich available right now. Nick Foles was released by the Bears and would give the Colts a well-seasoned alternative to Ryan.

Frank Reich on signing a veteran QB: We’re always looking at who makes us better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk