Frank Reich says Colts will 'think through and evaluate' their INT celebration down two TDs

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Matthias Farley (41) poses with teammates after intercepting a pass by Tom Brady. (AP)

There really is a time and place for everything. And the time and place to get together for a fake group photo after an interception probably isn’t when you’re losing 24-10.

The Indianapolis Colts raised the ire of New England Patriots fans on Thursday night. Colts safety Matthias Farley picked off Tom Brady in the third quarter on Thursday night. It came off a pass that deflected off Patriots receiver Chris Hogan. Farley and six of his teammates went to the end zone and posed for a picture.

The Colts were down two touchdowns at the time.

Indianapolis went on to lose when they couldn’t get a stop in the fourth quarter after cutting New England’s lead to 24-17, and that didn’t make the pose look any better.

Frank Reich to contemplate team’s celebration

Former Baltimore Ravens coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick took a shot at the Colts for the celebration.

Not one of them batted down a deep ball thrown to Gordon in double coverage. Not one of them tackled Sony Michel in the open field. But at least they look good posing after a gimme turnover when they were down by 2 TD’s! pic.twitter.com/NrBm5TF78B — Brian Billick (@CoachBillick) October 5, 2018





Colts coach Frank Reich wasn’t aware of the celebration, but he sounded conflicted about it.

“Honestly, I didn’t even see it. And that’s the honest truth,” Reich said, according to the Patriots’ transcripts. “I have to think about that one. I’m not sure. I feel good about our players celebrating when they make a play. We tell them that all the time. Hey, when you make a play, there is nothing wrong with showing a little enthusiasm. And certainly, score and circumstance, has to factor into that one some level. That will be something to think through and evaluate.”

Celebration rules in the NFL have been relaxed

There’s nothing wrong with players showing some emotion after a big play. The NFL for too long lived in a weird place in which celebrating had a very narrow set of guidelines, and the league was so much better off when it allowed celebrations. Major League Baseball has comically scolded any show of emotion forever due to the dumb “unwritten rules,” even prompting a pretty awesome video that let everyone know it’s OK for players to get excited.

There’s nothing wrong with being happy about making a play, and nothing even really wrong with a group celebration to mark the event. It just looks a little strange when you go for it when you’re losing by a few scores. That’s why the Colts will be hearing about this one for a while.

