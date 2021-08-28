Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger was competing with Jacob Eason for the backup job behind Carson Wentz. Now, his season might be over before it officially begins.

Ehlinger left with a knee injury, and the Colts are bracing for the worst.

George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports that Colts coach Frank Reich had no update after the game, but did offer, “It didn’t look good.”

Ehlinger was hurt late in the first half after going 3-for-3 for 63 yards and running for 14 yards.

The Colts will need to add a quarterback with Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery and possibly out of the season opener. Eason is the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards on Friday night.

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s knee injury didn’t look good originally appeared on Pro Football Talk