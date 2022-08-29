Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team

One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players.

The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.

Ehlinger’s development could continue on the practice squad if he’s cut and clears waivers, but that’s not a sure thing after he went 24-of-29 for 289 yards and four touchdowns through the air and ran for 71 yards and a touchdown in three preseason appearances. On Sunday, Colts head coach Frank Reich praised Ehlinger’s work this summer without guaranteeing that he’ll be sticking around through Tuesday’s cuts.

“Sam has had a phenomenal preseason,” Reich said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had. He’s done everything he’s needed to do.”

Ehlinger did enough to make the team, but he’ll still have to wait a little while to find out if he actually made it.

