Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger will be Colts' starting QB for rest of 2022 season
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich says quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be the Colts' starting QB for rest of 2022 season.
CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who have lost four straight. The loss of Phillips is another blow to Cleveland's defense, which had one of its better performances against dynamic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger is set to undergo surgery, but the injury isn't thought to be season-ending.
You have to go all the way back to Nov. 5, 2000, to find the last time the #Chiefs had two WRs with over 100 receiving yards in a single game.
Sam Ehlinger will remain the starter regardless of Matt Ryan's injury status.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
After a weekend of upsets, could we be in for another tonight?
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
Steph Curry provided a funny response when talking about the 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey trade.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
Lawrence Jackson Jr. dives into some players who have raised their stock halfway through the fantasy season. Can Gus Edwards be consistent? (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
The Giants declined an option on quarterback Daniel Jones’s contract for next season. He has since led the team to one of the NFL’s best records—and is poised to make them regret that decision.
Despite sky-high expectations, the Broncos have fallen to 2-5. They’re facing the Jaguars in London on Sunday. Quite possibly, Denver will enter the bye at 2-6. What will that mean for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived before the team’s new owners did? Here’s what it could mean, and maybe what it should mean. Some [more]