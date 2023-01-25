Frank Reich has reportedly ‘gained steam’ as Panthers HC candidate

Anthony Rizzuti
The first man to ever throw a touchdown pass for the Carolina Panthers may very well be the next head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

As first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday, the team has now engaged in their second set of interviews for their head coaching vacancy. 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks got his chance on Tuesday night while Frank Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore get theirs today.

So, who’s the favorite to this very point? Well, it could actually be Reich.

MMQB senior NFL reporter Albet Breer noted that the former Indianapolis Colts head coach and former Panthers quarterback has “gained steam” in the process.

And even earlier than that interesting nugget, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Carolina has already gotten to discussing potential staff scenarios with Reich.

From the outset of his search, owner David Tepper prioritized experienced candidates with an offensive mindset. And although many of Carolina’s targets have been young offensive coordinators, it’s Reich who may encompass all of what the billionaire is looking for.

