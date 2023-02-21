Frank Reich 'really not ready to address the specifics' of Panthers' potential Derek Carr interest

Here's our first crack at a first-round mock draft with the Eagles landing two premier defensive players. By Dave Zangaro
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
More than a week after the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, punter Arryn Siposs explained what happened on his poor fourth-quarter punt. By Adam Hermann
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
The Cowboys have a franchise quarterback. That apparently isn’t keeping them from considering the possibility of adding a different one. According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Cowboys are “intrigued” by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. They may be intrigued by Stroud, but they remain committed to Dak Prescott. He’s entering the third year of [more]
Detroit Lions last used the franchise tag in 2018, when they tagged defensive end Ziggy Ansah to keep him from testing free agency.
Would the Patriots actually consider going with Bailey Zappe in 2024 or 2025 instead of paying up to keep Mac Jones? Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry laid out both sides of an interesting debate on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
The video shows the game officials talking about how Super Bowl LVII would go down to the wire.
A.J. McCarron spent two years playing for Bill O'Brien in Houston, and his comments Sunday suggest Mac Jones will be put in a position to succeed in 2023.
Two more candidates have emerged for the Eagles defensive coordinator vacancy. By Reuben Frank
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
The Browns have elected to part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, the second change at a coordinator position this offseason.
See the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 football season. Take a look at their salaries and how much their contracts are worth.
Gannon has a plan for what the Cardinals’ offense will look like with Murray, and it will be different than what it was under Kliff Kingsbury.
If Tiger Woods needs to apologize for portarying women as inferior after his tampon prank, so should the LPGA and other sports organizations.
As everyone expected, the opening weekend had its share of highlights and low points. So what did we learn as bettors after the first four games?
The Clippers' decision to sign Russell Westbrook is really dumb. Apparently they didn't see all the bricks and problems he had playing for the Lakers.