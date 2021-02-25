Anthony Castonzo’s retirement has opened up a hole at left tackle for the Colts and the team isn’t committing to a plan to fill it at this point.

The prospect of moving All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to left tackle has come up since Castonzo’s announcement and Castonzo himself said that Nelson has the skills for the job. Head coach Frank Reich said on Thursday that Nelson is on board with anything the team wants to do, but that they won’t determine that path for some time.

“I think the discussion with Quenton, Quenton wants to do whatever’s best for the team, and he trusts that we’ll make what we believe is the best decision. . . . We want to get the best five guys on the field at the best positions for those guys,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Trent Williams, Taylor Moton, Alejandro Villanueva, Cam Robinson, and Daryl Williams top the list of impending free agent tackles, but Moton and Daryl Williams play on the right side. The Ravens may be trading Orlando Brown Jr. because of his desire to play left tackle and the draft offers other options. Should the Colts go any of those routes, Nelson will likely be staying put in 2021.

Frank Reich on possibly moving Quenton Nelson to LT: He’ll do what’s best for team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk