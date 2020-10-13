The Colts could have had other veteran quarterbacks, but they chose Philip Rivers. He has had an up-and-down season thus far.

In Sunday’s loss to the Browns, Rivers’ intentional grounding in the end zone cost the Colts a safety, and he threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He threw two interceptions in the season opener, costing the Colts 10 points in a 27-20 loss.

It promoted reporters to ask after Sunday’s game and again Monday whether the Colts were considering replacing Rivers.

“No consideration for that,’’ Reich said in a Monday conference call, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. “Philip is our quarterback.’’

The Colts rank first in total defense but only 23rd in total offense.

Rivers is completing 70.8 percent of his passes and averaging 8.0 yards per attempt, but he has thrown five interceptions and his four touchdown passes are his fewest in his first five games in his career.

“You’ve gotta live with some mistakes, and the good is going to far outweigh the one or two bad things that happen,’’ Reich said. “We’ve got to be good enough team to overcome the one or two bad moments that we all have.

“It really happens at other places, maybe just not quite as much public display.”

So the Colts will continue to live and die with Rivers, leaving Jacoby Brissett to continue to watch and wait.

“My trust at the end of the day is who he is,’’ Reich said of Rivers. “This guy is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I have the utmost confidence and belief in him. Our team has the utmost confidence and belief in him.’’

Frank Reich: Philip (Rivers) is our quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk