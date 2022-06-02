Frank Reich on Parris Campbell: A complete receiver, if he can stay healthy

Michael Pittman Jr. has established himself over his first two seasons in the NFL, but the Colts receiving corps is short on sure things once you move beyond his name on the roster.

They added second-round pick Alec Pierce to a group that was already banking a lot more on promise than production. Parris Campbell is a perfect example of that as he has flashed signs of talent over his first three seasons, but has only played 15 games because of injuries.

On Wednesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich rattled off an extensive list of the things that Campbell brings to the offense before dropping the caveat that none of it matters if he isn’t able to get on the field.

“I’ve always seen Parris, since the day we drafted him, as a guy who can play every position and can really do it all,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I think he can play in the slot, he can play all that game — the shallows, the crosses, the option routes. . . . He’s explosive. You can put him on the outside and he’s got speed to get deep. . . . We’ve developed him as a complete receiver. That’s the upside, if he can stay healthy.”

The inexperience of Campbell, Pierce and others has kept T.Y. Hilton’s name in the mix for a return to Indianapolis. Reich didn’t close the door on that, but indicated that any call will wait until the offseason work concludes and the Colts have a firm grasp of what they already have in hand.

