Frank Reich: We’re optimistic T.Y. Hilton’s injury is not season-ending

The Colts have had extensive injury issues throughout the preseason. But at least the latest one doesn’t seem to be too serious at this point.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich confirmed the report that receiver T.Y. Hilton is dealing with a neck injury and will miss multiple games. But at this point, Reich said the team doesn’t feel like Hilton’s injury will be season-ending.

“He was experiencing some discomfort during the trip to Detroit, so we took scans,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It was a disc issue, so that’s a complicated issue.”

Hilton has reportedly been dealing with the injury for a while. It was aggravated last week when he sustained a hit in practice, though Hilton was able to return to the session. Reich said the Colts want to do their due diligence to get the receiver healthy.

“There’s more evaluation to come, more opinions to come,” Reich said. “While he will miss some games, we don’t know exactly how many. We’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.”

After nearly signing with the Ravens during the offseason, Hilton agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract to return to the Colts for 2021. With Hilton as a key veteran, Reich said missing Hilton considering his leadership is “just unfortunate. And the head coach noted Hilton and quarterback Carson Wentz seemed like they were developing strong chemistry.

“I had said several times to [G.M.] Chris [Ballard], I really thought T.Y. was looking as good this training camp as I’ve seen him. He was looking as fast as ever, as instinctive as ever,” Reich said. “Even in the short time he and Carson worked together, I could feel an instant connection, and I could feel that talking to Carson. The good news is we’ve got good depth and the guys will step up.”

