Frank Reich: There’s nothing about Nick Foles I don’t like, but he plays for the Bears

With Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined potentially 12 weeks following surgery to remove a loose bone in his left foot, there’s been a lot of speculation that Indianapolis could trade for Nick Foles.

Currently, Foles is the third-string quarterback in Chicago. But Foles and Reich won Super Bowl LII together with the Eagles, when Reich was the team’s offensive coordinator and Foles replaced an injured Wentz.

Foles mentioned on Monday that he doesn’t want to a team where he doesn’t know the coaching staff or the playbook — and he certainly has familiarity with both in Indianapolis. Foles also called Reich, “one of my favorite, if not my favorite, coaches of all time.”

So in Reich’s Wednesday post-practice press conference, the head coach was asked about his confidence in the team’s current backup quarterbacks. Foles’ comments were mentioned, too. Reich then began his answer by referring to Wentz.

“This is Carson’s team, first of all,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “He’s our quarterback. We’re excited about having him. He knows that and this team knows that. When we brought him here, we brought him here for one reason. And it wasn’t to compete. It was, he’s going to come in here and lead this football team.

“I don’t mind talking about Nick Foles. I love Nick Foles. He plays for the Chicago Bears and I haven’t talked to him. But I think he’s a great player. I think he’s proven that. I think he’s a great teammate. There’s nothing about Nick Foles I don’t like. I think he’s a winner. He’s certainly a guy who fits our kind of culture, but he plays for the Chicago Bears.”

As Holder points out, Reich calling Foles a player who fits the Colts’ kind of culture is significantly different than him saying he’s happy with the QBs on Indianapolis’ roster. Even as Reich has said multiple times this week that Jacob Eason is “in the driver’s seat” to start with Wentz out, Reich comments make it seem like he could open to a reunion with Foles.

Once the Colts have a better sense of the timeline for Wentz’s recovery when his rehab begins — the QB is supposed to be off his foot for two weeks after surgery — then they might become more or less interested in acquiring a veteran. But if Wentz has to miss 12 weeks with this foot injury, it’s not much of a stretch to think that Indianapolis will put in a call or two to Chicago.

