Frank Reich notes “odd dynamics” and desire to have his guy as reasons for Dave DeGuglielmo firing

Despite massive strides made by the offensive line of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, head coach Frank Reich elected to part ways with line coach Dave DeGuglielmo after their season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

DeGuglielmo and Reich were a bit of a forced marriage as DeGuglielmo joined the Colts under the belief Josh McDaniels would be the team’s head coach. Instead, McDaniels bailed on his commitment to the Colts to return to the New England Patriots. DeGuglielmo remained with the Colts as Reich eventually became the head coach instead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reich told the Colts’ website that he appreciate DeGuglielmo’s contributions while noting the challenges of the situation created by the forced union.

“After the season, you know, just decided to part ways with Guge,” Reich said. “And that was really hard, because I so much respect Guge as a person and as a coach. You know, he played a significant role in us coming in here and the success we had. And it’s hard — it’s hard to explain. It was really odd dynamics the way that he and I got connected, and it’s no reflection on him or anything; it’s just when I had envisioned getting this position, you know, there’s certain things that you just are looking for, in ways that you just want to have ‘my guy,’ for lack of a better way to say. You always envision bringing in the guy that you had envisioned bringing in. But certainly appreciate the contribution Guge made, and I told him that, and love and respect him.”

Story continues

Andrew Luck went five full games without being sacked and was sacked just 18 times on the season. Only Drew Brees was sacked fewer times in 2018 among quarterbacks that started at least 10 games. Luck was sacked 41 times in his last full season in 2016. The jump in production allowed the Colts to become the seventh-ranked offense overall and fifth-ranked scoring offense this season.

The Colts are in search of multiple new offensive line coaches as Bobby Johnson also left the staff to take the head line coaching job with the Buffalo Bills.