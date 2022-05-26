Colts cornerback Kenny Moore has not been participating in on-field work at the Colts’ OTAs because he’s unhappy about his contract, but he has been at the team’s facility as the rest of the players go through their workouts.

Head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that he is “thankful [Moore’s] here, seeing and hearing everything that’s going on” even if he isn’t getting practice reps in the defense being installed by new coordinator Gus Bradley. Reich said that he’ll continue to feel that way for the near future, but hopes that a resolution that brings Moore back to full participation is reached before the season gets too much closer.

“I’m not worried, but that doesn’t mean I’m not worried that it stretches into training camp,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I hope whatever needs to get worked out, whether that’s something or nothing. . . . I’m just all positive energy towards Kenny, because we love him and need him, but we’re going to play with who’s here and ready to go play.”

Moore made the Pro Bowl last season and posted 102 tackles and four interceptions while playing 97 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. We’ll find out in the coming weeks if that’s enough to land him the contract adjustment he’s looking for in Indianapolis.

Frank Reich “not worried” about Kenny Moore sitting out of OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk