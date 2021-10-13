Frank Reich: It’s not as early as we’d like anymore, but it’s still early

After Monday’s epic collapse, the Colts have fallen to 1-4 on the season.

It’s not an ideal position to be in, but head coach Frank Reich essentially said Tuesday that he isn’t waiving a white flag quite yet.

“Painful, painful loss,” Reich said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. “We’re early in the season. It’s not as early as we’d like anymore, but it’s still early.”

Fortunately for the Colts, they’re in the AFC South, where only the Titans have more than one win. Plus, Indianapolis has the recent experience of starting 1-5 in Reich’s first season before winning nine of the last 10 games to make the 2018 postseason.

Andrew Luck, however, is not walking through that door.

Still, Reich seems to like how the 2021 version of the team is progressing.

“You look to your left and your right and you gain strength from the brotherhood that we have in that locker room,” Reich said. “You draw strength from where we’re going and the belief and conviction that you have in what we’re doing. I’m confident all of our guys will do that. We have a strong group of men as leaders who have the kind of substance that can overcome kind of the mess that we put ourselves into here.

“It’s possible to win a game and not get better and it’s also possible to lose a game but continue to make progress and make strides. I’m confident in the direction we’re headed.”

The Colts will have an opportunity for a get-right game against the Texans this week. But with division rivals, nothing is guaranteed.

