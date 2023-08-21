Frank Reich: No concerns about Ickey Ekwonu

The Panthers weren’t happy with their offensive line play in their first preseason game against the Jets and there were more issues against the Giants this weekend.

After leading the offense to the Giants' 10-yard-line early in the second quarter, quarterback Bryce Young was sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux on a second down. Thibodeaux hit the quarterback again on a third down play that featured a holding penalty on guard Chandler Zavala and the Giants edge rusher was lined up against left tackle Ickey Ekwonu on both snaps.

On Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said the sack was a result of "miscommunication" and that nothing about the team's two preseason outings have given him any misgivings about Ekwonu's ability to do the job.

“Lot of confidence in Ickey,” Reich said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I have no concerns about him playing winning football and being one of the true anchors to our offensive line. And the year that he had last year, the training camp that he’s had, I think not only is he going to be a really good player for us, I think he’s going to be a good leader. We have had a couple miscues that he’s been involved in, but those things will get worked out.”

With the first overall pick in the draft at quarterback for what the team hopes will be the first of many seasons, Ekwonu and company will need to work things out sooner rather later in Carolina.