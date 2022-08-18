Quarterback Matt Ryan played 19 snaps in the Colts’ preseason opener against the Bills last week.

That’s not going to be the case for Saturday’s matchup against the Lions.

After a couple of joint practices with Detroit, head coach Frank Reich said most of his team’s starters won’t play.

“There might be one or two exceptions to that to where we think we need to because of depth and how many guys have to play,” Reich said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59 in Indianapolis. “But for the most part, the ones will not play.”

Reich added that with no Ryan, backup Nick Foles will play about a quarter. Sam Ehlinger will play for a quarter or quarter-and-a-half. And then fourth QB Jack Coan will finish the game.

The Colts will finish the preseason at home against the Buccaneers on Aug. 27.

Frank Reich: Most starters won’t play preseason game against Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk