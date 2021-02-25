Carson Wentz will wear a number other than 11 with the Colts. Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. wore the number as a rookie in 2020 and doesn’t plan on giving it up in 2021, no matter what the team’s new quarterback offers.

Colts coach Frank Reich is not surprised or concerned about Pittman declining to give up the number to Wentz once the team’s trade for the quarterback becomes official next month.

“No, I wasn’t surprised at all,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I would have been shocked (if Pittman had given up his number). Players don’t like to give up numbers easily. I think Michael looks good in that number and he played good in that number. I’m excited that he’s keeping that number.”

Pittman, a second-round choice, made 40 catches for 503 yards and a touchdown last season.

Wentz, who wore No. 11 at North Dakota State and for five seasons in Philadelphia, has not announced what number he will wear with the Colts.

Frank Reich: Michael Pittman looks good in No. 11 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk