Frank Reich: Matt Ryan's accuracy is 'insane'
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich: Quarterback Matt Ryan's accuracy is 'insane'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Nick Foles had a landing spot in mind when he was released by the Bears at the end of April, but it took a few weeks for everything to come together as he hoped. The Colts were Foles’ preferred destination and the veteran officially signed a contract with the team this week. At a Wednesday [more]
Justin Herbert has had five different offensive schemes in seven seasons, dating to his time at the University of Oregon. For the first time in three NFL seasons, he hasn’t spent the offseason learning a new playbook. Chargers coach Brandon Staley expects that to help Herbert take more ownership of the offense in 2022. “As [more]
The Las Vegas Raiders adding Colin Kaepernick as Derek Carr's backup would go a long way toward righting the wrongs of the past.
Jon Gruden has picked up a pair of early wins over the NFL in court. The ex-Raiders coach is suing the league for allegedly leaking his emails.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation [more]
The former receiver once known as Ocho Cinco came up with Pro Bowl plan that NFL fans liked.
Two accusers of Browns QB Deshaun Watson appeared on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and viewers had plenty of thoughts.
Here's what Marshawn Lynch told Kevin Hart about it in a recent episode of Cold as Balls.
Sadly, a toxicology report on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins released this week shows that Haskins died like other promising young athletes, celebrities and everyday people: bad judgment in South Florida, party central.
The NFL suddenly has a serious legal fight on its hands.
The Bears returned to the practice field for the second week of OTAs. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice:
Jameson Williams: What the experts said about the Lions WR in their scouting reports before the 2022 NFL draft
Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. “Last year I was swimming a little bit,” Lance said Tuesday following his second practice during this portion of the offseason for the Niners.
James Washington was in a walking boot Wednesday and Jalen Tolbert spent the session working off to the side with the team's rehab staff. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders marks the quarterback's first chance to return to the NFL since he last played in 2016.
Colts head coach Frank Reich is getting his first look at new quarterback Matt Ryan on the practice field, and he’s blown away at just how good a passer Ryan is. Reich told reporters today that Ryan has exceeded expectations with how well he’s throwing the ball at the Colts’ Organized Team Activities. “I always [more]
Breaking down what North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson brings to the Green Bay Packers
This probably isn't shocking news if you've followed his analysis.
The Rams began OTAs recently and Sean McVay has already been very impressed by Allen Robinson.
Who are the three most important players for the Raiders heading into the future?