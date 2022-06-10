As far as early impressions go, things apparently couldn’t have gone better for Matt Ryan‘s offseason program with the Colts.

The veteran quarterback was traded to Indianapolis in March. By all accounts since then, Ryan has easily won over his coaches, teammates, and Colts owner Jim Irsay.

As the team’s offseason program came to a close this week, head coach Frank Reich had plenty of praise for his new quarterback.

“Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command — really, A-Z. He did everything right — just great leadership, great play,” Reich said in his press conference. “I mean, the whole way he took command, great collaborating as an offensive staff with him to kind of work in and nuance some of the things we do to kind of suit him and his style. Kind of get to learn a few things about him, pick his brain about some of the things he did and what are the favorite things he did in Atlanta. Let’s see if we can incorporate a few of those things and kind of fit with us. So we got a lot of that done over the last number of weeks.”

When the Colts decided to replace Carson Wentz, they were looking for steady play and leadership from the quarterback position. They seem to have found it with Ryan.

Ryan, who turned 37 in May, completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for Atlanta last season.

Frank Reich: Matt Ryan “did everything right” during offseason program originally appeared on Pro Football Talk