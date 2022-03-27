Frank Reich: Matt Ryan, Colts needed each other

When the offseason began, many people expected the Colts to make a quarterback change but there weren’t many people suggesting that they would wind up with Matt Ryan taking over the position, but that changed once the Falcons threw their hat into the ring for Deshaun Watson.

The Watson pursuit opened the door for Ryan’s exit from Atlanta and the Colts landed the former NFL MVP for a third-round pick last week. It makes Ryan the latest in a revolving door of starters during Frank Reich’s tenure as head coach and the hope is that they’ll finally be the one who can lead the team to playoff success.

Reich told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that he sees “no diminishing physical skills” from Ryan, which makes him what the Colts are looking for in a quarterback. He also noted that the Colts’ roster fits what Ryan is looking for in a bid for his first Super Bowl ring.

“I think everyone saw from the outside that this is a good fit,” Reich said. “Like, people can universally agree you got a guy who’s still playing at a high level with a team and roster that is built to make some noise. We needed each other.”

Reich said he plans to put together an offense that’s largely based on what the Colts have done in the past, but that he’ll incorporate things Ryan has done well in the past as well as “things that will be created together.” If the result is a step forward for the Colts, it’s a good bet that the Colts will be able to step off the quarterback carousel next offseason.

