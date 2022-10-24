Frank Reich: There’s a lot of football left, I believe we’ll get where want to go

The Colts defense didn’t give up a touchdown against the Titans on Sunday, but that didn’t help them end the day with a win.

Matt Ryan threw a pick-six in the second quarter and the Colts were shut out in the first half of a 19-10 loss to the Titans. The Colts turned the ball over three times in the loss, which is the same number of giveaways that they had in a Week Four loss to Tennessee and the offensive sloppiness has been a hallmark of the team’s play all season.

The inability to clean up what’s wrong may not provide much outside hope about the next 10 games on the schedule, but head coach Frank Reich’s message after the game was that he still has faith that the team can reach its goals this season.

“Here’s the good news to me: As bad as this feels — I’m not looking for any silver linings, but as the head coach, you gotta have a little perspective here — we’re 3-3-1,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “We’re 3-3-1. We lost a game today that hurt. We got outplayed and outcoached. We deserve all of the negative stuff. We do. I do. We do. But we’re 3-3-1. There’s a lot of football left. I believe in this team and I believe in this coaching staff and I believe we’ll get to where we wanna get to.”

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner agreed with his coach about there being a lot of football left, but added that “it’s getting shorter” and a failure to show progress in the near future is going to make it harder for Reich to keep peddling the idea that better days are right around the corner.

