Quarterback Carson Wentz will start his first game for the Colts on Sunday and head coach Frank Reich said that he doesn’t think Wentz is limited in any way physically after having foot surgery early last month.

That doesn’t mean the Colts will be operating without limitations offensively, however. Wentz also missed practice time recently while on the COVID-19 reserve list and Reich said on Friday that he expects to be doing some risk management when it comes to what he’s asking the quarterback to do against Seattle.

“As far as what he can do, he can do everything,” Reich said, via NFL.com. “What will we actually call? Will we keep the reins on a little bit? Probably. Probably so. I just think that makes sense. I just think we’ll manage it. We’ll be smart. There’s some stuff in [the game plan] that we might call, but if we don’t have to call it — ‘Oh, let’s not take that chance.’ But I think he’s good. Every indication is he’s not limited in any way.”

Game situations will likely dictate how much Reich asks of Wentz in the first of what the Colts hope will be many successful appearances in their lineup.

Frank Reich: We’ll probably keep the reins on Carson Wentz a little bit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk