Frank Reich: We’ll be better passing the ball next year

The Colts slumped from 5-2 to 7-9 and out of the playoffs this season and head coach Frank Reich pointed to the team’s passing offense as one of the reasons why they slid out of contention over the course of the year.

There were plenty of reasons to point to for the drop in productivity through the air. Andrew Luck’s August retirement led to Jacoby Brissett being pushed into the starting lineup and Brissett’s midseason knee injury appeared to hinder his effectiveness.

Injuries also factored into a lot of missing pieces in the receiving corps, but Reich said “you still have to find ways to succeed in spite of some of those difficult circumstances” and promised that things will improve next season.

“We are used to, around here, in this area of the country, knowing how to throw the football,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “So we are going to throw the football, OK? We will figure it out. We didn’t do a good enough job this year. We will do better next year.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently suggested the team may look at adding a quarterback in the draft and that is unlikely to be the only roster tweak considered as the team tries to rebound offensively in 2020.