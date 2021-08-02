With quarterback Carson Wentz potentially out for 12 weeks after undergoing foot surgery, the Colts have to figure out who is going to replace him.

At least for now, the answer appears to be already on their roster in Jacob Eason.

Indianapolis selected the former Georgia and Washington quarterback in the fourth round of last year’s draft. Eason was the team’s third quarterback throughout last season behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

“The job is Jacob’s right now … and he’s gotta earn it,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “But he’s in the driver’s seat.”

Because there were no preseason games last year, Eason hasn’t played since Washington’s victory over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl back on Dec. 21, 2019. If he does end up as the Colts’ starter to enter the season, he’ll likely get some significant playing time in the preseason.

Indianapolis recently signed Brett Hundley as another option at quarterback. The club also has Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton at the position.

Or the Colts could go the trade route to acquire a veteran QB that can help the team compete immediately. Chicago’s Nick Foles would seem to be a strong candidate, as Foles won Super Bowl LII with Reich as Eagles offensive coordinator back in 2017. Of course, Foles also replaced Wentz that season after the quarterback tore his ACL.

Frank Reich: Jacob Eason is “in the driver’s seat” to start with Carson Wentz out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk