Frank Reich’s interview with Panthers described as ‘strong’

The Carolina Panthers’ search for a new head coach is narrowing. Not only are we now over a week into interviews, but three candidates—in one form or another—have dropped out of consideration.

So, with a decision inching ever closer, it’s time for the subjects to really start standing out—which is something Frank Reich has reportedly done.

According to team beat writer Sheena Quick, Reich had a “strong” interview with the Panthers. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had his turn on Jan. 11, following Steve Wilks (Jan. 10) and Jim Caldwell (Jan. 9).

FWIW I’m hearing that Frank Reich had a strong interview with the Panthers. List is shortening. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) January 18, 2023

Reich headed the Colts for nearly five years, pushing them to an overall record of 40-33-1 from 2018 to 2022. That run included two playoff appearances, one in 2018 and the other in 2020, and ended after Week 9 of this season.

The 61-year-old is also a former Panthers quarterback, having played for the franchise during their inaugural 1995 campaign. He made three starts, all of which ended in losses for Carolina.

