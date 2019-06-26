Frank Reich: I hope it works out for Jacoby Brissett, but not now

The Colts reportedly resisted trade offers for quarterback Jacoby Brissett last year and they made it clear that anyone looking to pluck him from their roster this year would have to pay a heavy price to make a deal, but Brissett has been equally clear about his hopes for the future.

Brissett wants to be a starting quarterback and there’s no chance of that happening with the Colts as long as Andrew Luck is in the picture. He’ll be a free agent after the 2019 season and head coach Frank Reich’s recent comments about Brissett suggest that he’ll have to wait at least that long for any chance of being the lead guy for an offense.

“It’s impossible for me to have a higher opinion of Jacoby than I do,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “I said it last year, I think he’s a top 20 quarterback. I still say that. After watching him for a year, this guy’s really good. I tell Chris all the time, ‘Please don’t let him go. I don’t care what anybody offers him. Don’t let him go.’ I love Jacoby. The problem is now I’ve gotten to know Jacoby and, at some point, I hope that it works out for Jacoby. But not now.”

Brissett started two games for the Patriots as a rookie in 2016 and he started 15 games when Luck was out with a right shoulder injury in 2017, but the hope in Indianapolis is that he does little more than hold a clipboard until the 2020 season.