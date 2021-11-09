Frank Reich: There haven’t been discussions about releasing Marlon Mack

Back in September, a report emerged that the Colts were looking to trade Marlon Mack. The running back told reporters it was a mutual understanding, given that Indianapolis has Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines ahead of him on the depth chart.

But then the Colts didn’t trade Mack. A 1,000-yard rusher in 2019, Mack missed nearly all of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Healthy in 2021, Mack has played sparingly this season, appearing in six games. Though he took a few carries in the Week Seven win over San Francisco, he played only one snap in the Colts’ Week Eight loss to Tennessee. Then he was a healthy scratch for last Thursday’s win over the Jets.

Now that the trading deadline has passed, the only way Mack will play elsewhere in 2021 is if the Colts release him. But it doesn’t seem like that’s coming anytime soon either.

“Marlon’s a valuable player to us,” head coach Frank Reich said in his Monday press conference. “We had to make him inactive last week. As you guys know, that’s more of a roster consideration thing as far as special teams. I think Marlon is very talented. No discussions as far as I’m concerned as far as any kind of mutual release at this point.”

Mack hasn’t played a special teams snap since his rookie year of 2017, and even then he played only 24 of them. He has 28 carries for 101 yards this season plus two receptions for 8 yards.

Taylor leads the club and is second in the league with 821 yards rushing. He’s also caught 23 passes for 293 yards. Hines is second with 191 yards rushing and also has 24 receptions for 187 yards.

It’s likely going to be tough for Mack to crack the rotation given the production from Indianapolis’ top two backs. But if the Colts continue to keep him, Mack does provide solid insurance in case of injury.

