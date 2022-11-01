Frank Reich will handle Colts OC duties

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move Tuesday, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady amid the unit’s struggles.

While firing Brady won’t fix the issues that have plagued the offense through the first eight games of the season, there will be a need to fill that spot on the coaching.

It seems it will be head coach Frank Reich taking on the extra duties on a week-to-week basis.

Frank Reich will assume OC duties for the rest of the year. https://t.co/iKfr3FFMj7 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 1, 2022

The offensive coordinator role doesn’t handle play-calling. That has been Reich ever since he took over as head coach in 2018. But the role did include a lot of game-planning and play-design throughout the week.

After averaging just 16.1 points per game and being outscored 105-42 during the first half of games, this is the move Reich and the Colts believe will help young quarterback Sam Ehlinger develop.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire