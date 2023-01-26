Frank Reich a finalist for Panthers head coach job

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is a finalist for the Carolina Panthers head coach vacancy, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Reich and the Panthers conducted a second interview for the head coach vacancy Wednesday, emerging as a finalist for the job along with Steve Wilks, who was the interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule.

The #Panthers also will conduct a second interview today with former #Colts coach Frank Reich, per source. Ramping up. https://t.co/1LieGYvz7Y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2023

Reich’s tenure with the Colts ended on a dramatic note as owner Jim Irsay stepped in to make the decision. Though the Colts were a struggling 3-5-1 team, they finished 1-7 on a seven-game losing streak with Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach.

There are areas Reich will need to improve upon wherever he gets a job next, but he was proven to be a smart offensive mind, a strong leader and a benefit to the local community. He led the Colts to a 40-33-1 regular season record while going 1-2 in the playoffs during his time with the Colts.

Reich also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy this offseason.

We’ll see where Reich ends up, but he’s likely to be coaching either as a head coach or an offensive coordinator somewhere in 2023.

