Frank Reich explains why Panthers attempted 59-yard FG in Week 10 loss

So, why did the Carolina Panthers try for a 59-yard field goal at the end of Thursday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears? They were just playing the percentages.

Down 16-13 with 1:44 left in the game, the Panthers were facing a fourth-and-10 from the Chicago Bears’ 41-yard line. Instead of trying to pick up a first down on offense, head coach Frank Reich sent out kicker Eddy Piñeiro for the 59-yard try—one he fell short of.

Reich explained his choice after the game.

“Yeah, it was a tough decision,” he told reporters. “And honestly, as far as percentages, I felt like the percentages . . . I listened to the analytics guys, I talked to Coach [Chris Tabor]. There was mixed opinions about what we should do. That’s my call. I’ve seen us make 60-yarders in practice. Felt like there was a little bit of a breeze at our back.

“If you just look at the pure percentages, I think the pure percentage play is to kick it. Fourth-and-10 conversion is probably 30 percent conversion. Kicking a 60-yard field goal is higher than that.”

Well, Reich probably isn’t wrong—especially given how poorly his offense played.

Save for a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown by wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsettte, the Panthers hadn’t come close to tasting the end zone in Week 10. They totaled just 213 yards, averaged a paltry 3.7 yards per play and converted on three of their 15 third-down looks.

Reich continued.

“Do I second-guess myself over it? I mean, yeah,” he added. “After we missed—yeah, I did. Because the one reason why maybe you go for it there—even though the percentage play is to kick it, if you’re just goin’ pure percentages is to kick it—is because if we make it, we still have a chance to win the game and not just tie. There was time left.”

