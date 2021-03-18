Frank Reich: Excited about the fresh start for Carson Wentz with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have known for a month they were getting quarterback Carson Wentz in trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Colts head coach Frank Reich and G.M. Chris Ballard couldn’t discuss the deal directly until it became official with the start of the new league on Wednesday.

The shackles are now off and Reich spoke about reuniting with Wentz in Indianapolis in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday night.

“We’re very excited about Carson,” said Reich, who coached Wentz for two years as offensive coordinator of the Eagles before getting the Colts head coaching job in 2018. “Obviously, I know him well, think very highly of him as as a player, as a teammate, you know, as a leader, what he can do for this team.

“We think he can make a big impact. He’s highly intelligent. He’s big, strong, can make all the throws on the field that you need to make to be a big-time NFL quarterback. But we need to play within ourselves, you know. We need to play our style of football, we need to grow each week. We just have a mantra around here, just keep getting better. We’re not going to focus on having any crazy thoughts or goals or timetables on this or that. We’re just going to fight to get better every day.”

Wentz regressed over the past two seasons and ended up being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts last season in Philadelphia. After peaking with a 69.6 completion percentage in 11 starts in 2018, Wentz was completing just 57.4 percent of his passes last season for the Eagles with a league-most 15 interceptions.

Reich cited his existing relationship with Wentz as being something he believes will be beneficial in getting Wentz back on track and successful with the Colts.

“Well, there’s no doubt it’ll help,” Reich said. “I had a very close relationship with Philip [Rivers] and I think that really helped, just personally, just a belief just in the person right and the friendship, the genuine man-to-man friendship and camaraderie and the respect of fighting to get better all the time, and the respect for who he was as a player. And Philip, you know, I know knew that and believed that and I think the same would be true of Carson. It starts with a mutual respect and who he is as a person and who he is as a player, and I’m just excited to work with him again. I think very highly of him.

“Obviously it was a rough year there in Philly and things happen. This league is complicated, right. It’s tough. It’s the NFL. And sometimes things happen and it’s best to get a clean and fresh start. I’m happy that we were able to come away with a win-win deal. I think a trade between us and the Eagles that in many respects was very fair. And we’re excited about it. We’re excited about the fresh start with Carson, And what he can bring to this team.”

