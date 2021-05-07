After the 2020 season, it was clear quarterback Carson Wentz needed a fresh start.

He got one when Indianapolis agreed to trade for him in February, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator, Colts head coach Frank Reich.

That Wentz was even available would have likely been a shock a year ago at this time, despite Philadelphia drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round. But selecting the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB was reportedly part of what made Wentz lose confidence.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week, Reich disagreed with that characterization.

“I don’t think that’s the case. That’s how I feel about it. That’s my opinion, that I don’t think the drafting of another player sent Carson in a tailspin,” Reich said. “I think it’s complicated. I think it was a lot of different dynamics. When you win or lose in this league, everybody should share in the success and everybody should share in the blame. It usually doesn’t work that way. The quarterback, head coach, whoever, GMs tend to be the focal point. So Carson took his share of being the focal point of the blame, and that’s part of the process of being a quarterback in this league. And you’ve got to be a big boy and you’ve got to be able to take it.

“Now is an opportunity to hit the reset button. It’s an opportunity for the Eagles to [hit] the reset button. And … there’s nothing I want more than to see the Eagles succeed and this be a win-win for both teams — that Jalen Hurts is successful, it’s all good. I love great quarterback play, but I’m glad we got our guy.”

Realistically, Wentz and Hurts are each on one-year auditions to see if they can actually be the franchise quarterbacks for their respective teams. If both play well, that would work out to the win-win Reich would like to see.

Frank Reich: I don’t think drafting another player sent Carson Wentz in a tailspin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk