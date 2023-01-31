Frank Reich discusses plans for Panthers' QB situation
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich discusses his plans for the Panthers' quarterback situation.
Check out the best sights and sounds from Tuesday's introductory press conference for new Panthers HC Frank Reich.
Brissett had a much better season than Huntley
The Carolina Panthers plan to retain special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship.
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Aftab Pureval’s hype video was cringeworthy, and his potshot about the paternity of Kansas City’s quarterback should be beneath anyone.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Coach Deion Sanders is expected to sign another top recruit Wednesday, capping a whirlwind recruiting spree for him at Colorado.
A play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after the 49ers' NFC Championship loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.
The new NFL salary cap number is out and the Chicago Bears' projected cap space went down, how is that?
Few things in sports were as memorable as a rush up the ice by the Chicago Blackhawks with Bobby Hull handling the puck at Chicago Stadium. A goal by the man with the hardest shot anyone had seen, combined with the acoustics of the original Madhouse on Madison, led to a sonic explosion that may never be replicated. It was that incomparable slap shot, once measured at 118 mph, that separated ...
Lane Johnson said he had a reason for being nervous against Nick Bosa, beyond Bosa's league-leading sack total.
The Texans are expected to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans later this week, so it comes as no surprise that he won’t interview anywhere else. Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette reports that Ryans has informed the Broncos that he is not interested in their head coaching job. Paige calls Ryans the team’s “third [more]
The Bengals cost themselves a shot at the Super Bowl in a last second loss to the Chiefs.
Jimmy Garoppolo wished he had a helmet as he watched Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffer injuries in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]