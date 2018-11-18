Frank Reich dialed up the “Ebron Special”

The Eagles parlayed the “Philly Special” into a Super Bowl touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton to quarterback Nick Foles. The Colts, now led by former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, used a variation of the play on Sunday against the Titans.

Reich explained to PFT by phone after the 38-10 victory that the Colts call it the “Ebron Special,” since it was designed for tight end Eric Ebron to make the throw to quarterback Andrew Luck.

The play has been in the pipeline for a few weeks. Reich explained that it was the product of coaches trying to come up ideas for featuring Ebron, given the season he’s had.

“We sit around and say, ‘What can we do with him this week?'” Reich said.

So why has Ebron, who was a disappointment in Detroit, flourished in Indianapolis?

“”We’re all growing,” Ebron said. “We’re all maturing. Eric’s relationship with Andrew Luck has flourished.”

Reich explained that the “Ebron Special” differed from the “Philly Special” in one key way. Instead of the running back taking a direct snap before flipping it to the tight end, Luck received the snap and handed it to the running back. This resulted in different timing, requiring Luck to get into his route more quickly than Foles, who had sauntered to the line of scrimmage before the snap and was able to nonchalantly get wide open. With Luck having to move more quickly to the spot where the ball would be thrown, the defender noticed what was happening, and he was able to cover the play.

For that reason, any further iteration of the “Ebron Special” could be more likely to begin with a direct snap. If it’s ever used again.

And, as these things usually go, it will be used again when it’s least expected to be used again.