Frank Reich: D.J. Chark recently had ankle surgery

The Panthers recently added veteran receiver D.J. Chark on a one-year, $5 million deal. Not long before that, Chark had ankle surgery.

Panthers coach Frank Reich made that disclosure on Tuesday in Arizona, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

Reich said Chark could be ready for a portion of the team’s OTAs. Reich added that the hope is that the procedure will keep Chark from experiencing ongoing foot and ankle problems.

Injuries have limited Chark, a Pro Bowler in 2019, to 15 games in the past two seasons. Last year, he caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Lions.

