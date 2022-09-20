Nothing worked for the Colts in their 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, so it’s no surprise that Matt Ryan looked bad.

The 37-year-old quarterback finished just 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards. he was sacked five times and fumbled once, though Indianapolis didn’t lose it.

Still, head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence in his signal-caller on Monday, noting a lot of what went wrong happened around Ryan.

“I mean the protection yesterday wasn’t our best effort. He was under duress a number of times,” Reich said in his press conference. “There’s still mistakes that he made, that we all make, but I think overall — listen, I understand how the quarterback position is. You’re really dependent on everybody else on there, but you’re at the center of it so you have to make it work.

“What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility. He’s the leader. I could not be happier that he’s our quarterback. He’s an elite leader and I really believe he can be an elite player in this offense. We’ve all got to pull it together. We all have got to carry our own weight, each one of us, including him and everybody on that offense.”

Through two weeks, Ryan has completed 60 percent of his passes for 547 yards with one touchdown, four interceptions, and five fumbles with one lost.

The 0-1-1 Colts have another tough matchup against the Chiefs on tap for Week Three.

Frank Reich: I could not be happier that Matt Ryan is our quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk