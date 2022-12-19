Frank Reich congratulated Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, passed the torch

When an NFL record gets broken, it’s commonplace for the previous holder to reach out to the individual who broke it to send congratulations. It’s commonplace, as being an NFL player is like a fraternity.

After Saturday’s game, it was no different. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins broke former Buffalo Bills quarterback Frank Reich’s record for the largest comeback in NFL history. Reich had come back from a 35-3 deficit against the Houston Oilers in the 1992 wild card game to win 41-38 in overtime. After the game, he reached out to Cousins to not only congratulate him but also how the comeback changed his life to help others.

“Kirk, for 30 years, that moment has given me an opportunity to share many things about football and life, tell people about my faith, and now the torch has been passed to you.”

In talking with Peter King, Cousins shared that and explained how much respect he gained for Reich.

“So it was a powerful text. I already had a great deal of respect for Frank but after that text it went through the roof. I took what he said seriously.”

The bond between players and men of faith is something that is stronger than we could realize.

Kirk Cousins to Peter King: Frank Reich, QB behind the NFL's previous biggest comeback, texted Cousins with a powerful message after the Vikings' historic win over the Colts — the new biggest comeback in NFL history: pic.twitter.com/faPLhSDLSE — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire