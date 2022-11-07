Frank Reich out as Colts head coach ahead of matchup with Raiders

Today the Colts made the move to fire head coach Frank Reich. The Colts are coming off their third straight loss to fall to 3-5-1 after beginning the season above .500 at 3-2-1.

The most recent loss was a 26-3 pummeling at Foxboro against the Patriots. And apparently that was the death stroke for Reich’s tenure as head coach.

Things weren’t exactly going swimmingly for Reich and the Colts. They had acquired Matt Ryan from the Falcons in the offseason in the hopes that, paired up with the offensive minded Reich, the offense could play at the same level as the defense had been playing.

That hasn’t happened.

Just once this season the Colts were able to score more than 20 points. The defense kept them in three other games despite the offense scoring 20 twice and 17 once.

It’s somewhat ironic then that the Colts are set to face the Raiders this week considering the Raiders have thrice blown 17-point leads and in two of those games didn’t pass the 20-point threshold. Hence their 2-6 record this season.

The next head coach for the Colts will be Jeff Saturday. And the uncertainty of his coaching tendencies and play calling figures to make it all the more difficult for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders to game plan for them.

Not that you’ll necessarily notice a difference considering the Raiders have lost their last two games while going scoreless for six of eight quarters including zero points in the second half of either game for the third time this season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire