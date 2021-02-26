Frank Reich: Colts have advantage with no NFL Combine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no NFL Combine during the 2021 offseason and while that might make scouting a bit more difficult, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich believes that works in their favor.

Because of the belief in the scouting department and front office, Reich believes the lack of combine and offseason events will give the Colts a distinct advantage when it comes to preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

“Same as last year a little bit in that this is where I feel like – of course I feel this way, we have a competitive advantage because we have Chris Ballard and his staff. They are going to exhaust every means possible to evaluate in every way possible,” Reich said Thursday.

The Colts look at every option possible when it comes to the draft. That’s where Chris Ballard makes his money as a general manager and has shown as much over the course of the last four offseasons.

But Reich admits it won’t be as easy, and the Colts will have to continue getting creative when it comes to truly digging deep into the prospects.

“It’s the same for everybody. It’s harder, there is no doubt, but you have to be creative and you have to work hard at it and I know we’ll do that,” Reich said.

The Colts currently have six picks coming into the draft after trading away their third-rounder for quarterback Carson Wentz.

But it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ballard found a way to get back into the third round, and Reich is confident in their abilities to dig through the prospects despite limitations this offseason.

Related

Frank Reich talks how confidence impacts QB position

Frank Reich hopeful T.Y. Hilton finishes career with Colts

Colts select DE Gregory Rousseau in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Recommended Stories

  • Colts’ Frank Reich to address the media Thursday

    Colts HC will address the media Thursday.

  • Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: QB Justin Fields

    If the Atlanta Falcons were to draft Justin Fields at No. 4, they would have the perfect quarterback to take over when Matt Ryan leaves.

  • Former Washington employees want NFL to make investigation findings public

    As the NFL closes in on closing the investigation involving years of alleged and/or actual misconduct within the Washington Football Team, multiple former employees want to be sure that the matter isn’t swept under the rug. Via the Washington Post, two former employees sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday demanding that the [more]

  • Frank Reich: The standard of QB play has been set for this franchise

    The Colts and Eagles have agreed to a trade that will send Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. But until the deal becomes official at the start of the new league year next month, neither Colts nor Eagles officials can comment on it. Still, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich addressed the media on Thursday afternoon. Without saying [more]

  • Frank Reich: Having familiarity with a player accelerates progress

    Frank Reich and the Colts have a new quarterback — one Reich has worked with before. It’s a situation fairly similar to last year, when Indianapolis signed Philip Rivers. Reich had worked with Rivers for three years in San Diego, first as the quarterbacks coach and then as offensive coordinator. Reich, of course, was Carson [more]

  • Frank Reich: Michael Pittman looks good in No. 11

    Carson Wentz will wear a number other than 11 with the Colts. Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. wore the number as a rookie in 2020 and doesn’t plan on giving it up in 2021, no matter what the team’s new quarterback offers. Colts coach Frank Reich is not surprised or concerned about Pittman declining to give [more]

  • 10 observations: Malcolm Subban, Blackhawks shut out Blue Jackets

    The Blackhawks blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday at Nationwide Arena. Here are 10 observations from the win.

  • 12 low-cost free agents who can help the Lions in 2021

    Some budget free agency options for the Lions and GM Brad Holmes

  • NFL rumors: Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon plan to return to Patriots

    Several of the most important Patriots players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season reportedly plan to return to the team.

  • Leasinvest Real Estate SCA sells the semi-industrial part of the Brixton Business Park in Zaventem

    Today the deed has been executed regarding the sale of the semi-industrial part of the Brixton Business Park in Zaventem, as already announced in the latest press release regarding the 2020 annual results. The buyer is an affiliate of Exeter Property Group. Knight Frank acted as the broker in this transaction. The Brixton Business Park comprises 5 semi-industrial buildings with a total area of 18,788 sqm. This divestment is fully in line with the strategy of Leasinvest, which is aimed at selling non-strategic properties and focusing on new sustainable projects. The current favorable market situation enabled a successful sale of this type of property. This divestment also has favorable financial effects: not only does the debt ratio now reduce to the targeted level of less than 55%, the realized capital gain on this transaction has also allowed Leasinvest to expedite the reimbursement of part of our derivatives portfolio, thus further reducing the average financing cost following the earlier repayment of December 2020. Michel Van Geyte, CEO: “It is with a certain degree of nostalgia that we part from this site that belonged to our portfolio since the start in 1999. It is however a necessary step towards developing a sustainable real estate portfolio.” For more information, contact Leasinvest Real Estate MICHEL VAN GEYTE Chief Executive Officer T: +32 3 238 98 77 E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria. On 31 December 2020, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.14 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (56%), Belgium (28%) and Austria (16%). Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg. The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of € 450 million (value on 25 February 2021). Attachment 2021 02 26_LRE Verkoop BBP_ENG

  • Dave Ziegler discusses transition with Patriots following Nick Caserio departure

    Replacing a 20-year personnel exec will be a tall task for Dave Ziegler.

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • NCAA basketball betting: Should bettors trust the Big Ten during March Madness?

    Will this be the season the Big Ten breaks its 21-year national championship drought in college basketball?

  • How the Bills can fit potential $16M J.J. Watt deal on salary cap

    Explaining how Buffalo Bills can fit a $16 million deal for J.J. Watt on 2021 salary cap.

  • Bradley Beal waited to ask Jamal Murray why he didn't take the last shot

    After a 34-point performance, Jamal Murray passed up an opportunity to give Denver the lead with less than 10 seconds remaining against the Wizards, who won 112-110.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.

  • Kierstan Bell ringing up big numbers at Florida Gulf Coast

    Kierstan Bell had never even heard of Florida Gulf Coast at this time last year. Little did FGCU know it was about to hit the jackpot. The 6-foot-1 Bell, a five-star recruit with WNBA potential, made the decision to play for the Eagles and both parties reaped immediate benefits.

  • Nick Sirianni: OC Shane Steichen’s past work with young QBs is huge

    Now that Nick Sirianni’s new team has agreed to send Carson Wentz to Sirianni’s old team, the Eagles will have a new opening-day starter in 2021. Philadelphia does have the sixth overall pick, which could be used on a QB. But whether it’s Jalen Hurts or someone else behind center in September, offensive coordinator Shane [more]

  • Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp: Even Pete Rozelle couldn't get me a job in the NFL

    Sheila Ford Hamp notes how far the NFL has come in hiring women after commissioner Pete Rozelle couldn't get find her a job in the NFL in the 1970s.

  • Texans to allow WR Will Fuller to test free agency

    The Houston Texans won't be using the franchise tag on receiver Will Fuller, thus allowing him to test the free agent market.