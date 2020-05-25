The Colts signed Philip Rivers to a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason and Jacoby Brissett is back to play out the final year of his deal, so the team is well-stocked with options for this season and without much certainty beyond the coming season.

While the team thinks Rivers will stick around beyond 2020, they also have to consider other possibilities. They drafted Jacob Eason in the fourth round this year and Chad Kelly returns after spending time on the practice squad and active roster last year.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said on The Rich Eisen Show that Kelly has “really worked hard at his craft and continuing to improve” since coming to Indianapolis in the wake of a guilty plea for criminal trespassing.

“Chad Kelly off the field has been as good as anybody I’ve been around,” Reich said, via the Buffalo News. “He’s been a 10 out of 10, off the field as well as on the field. I’m excited for him. . . . I cannot tell you how happy we are with Chad. He’s progressed a lot as a quarterback. He really works hard at it.”

It’s unlikely that the Colts are going to be keeping four quarterbacks, so the Colts may be a team to watch for a trade at some point this summer as they try to thin out the group ahead of final cuts.

Frank Reich: Chad Kelly has been a 10 out of 10 on and off the field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk