Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: I think we saw a little bit of the player we were expecting

The Colts got their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday, soundly defeating the Dolphins.

Despite playing on a couple of sprained ankles, quarterback Carson Wentz led the offense well, finishing 24-of-32 passing for 228 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

During his postgame press conference, head coach Frank Reich commended Wentz for his play.

“I think we saw from Carson a little bit of the player we were expecting,” Reich said. “He had a little bit more mobility today. You saw him extend a few plays and make some really big-time plays, but then he also did it from the pocket as well. I feel like that’s where it’s going.”

But, Reich added, the offense’s success is not just on Wentz. On Sunday, the Colts’ run game got going with Jonathan Taylor putting up 100 yards for the first time all season.

“It’s got to be our whole team,” Reich said. “We’ve got to be able to carry each other’s back because every player is not always going to be happy. They can make a ton of plays and get some good stuff, but we’ve got to keep fighting.”

Through four games, Wentz has completed 64 percent of his passes for 920 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

