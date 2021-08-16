When Colts quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair his injured foot, he was given a recovery time of 5-12 weeks.

Now that Wentz is two weeks removed from the surgery and about to begin his rehab process, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich declined on Monday to give a more specific timetable.

“We’re at the two-week window. We feel good about where we’re at,” Reich told reporters, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t see the advantage of trying to project that out. I’ll just say we feel good about where we’re at.”

Reich later acknowledged that it’s a positive sign that Wentz has been able to be on the field watching practice without a walking boot. And the quarterback should be able to start doing more soon.

“He’ll start doing some walkthroughs here pretty soon,” Reich said. “You guys know how we feel about that. That’s real. … He’ll start throwing some and then we’ll advance that as we can.

“I continue to be optimistic about his return. But it still doesn’t make any sense for me to try to predict when that’ll be.”

That Reich is already talking about Wentz returning to walk-throughs would appear to be a good sign about the potential timeline.

The Colts would clearly like to have Wentz back sooner than later. But it appears the team isn’t planning to make a trade for a veteran quarterback. Colts owner Jim Irsay said during Sunday preseason broadcast that the team is confident in Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger to start if Wentz has to be out for a few weeks in the regular season.

Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: We feel good about where we’re at originally appeared on Pro Football Talk