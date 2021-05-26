Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: “Dominant physical specimen” at quarterback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carson Wentz‘s final season in Philadelphia was a disaster, but his new coach thinks he’s looking great as he begins Organized Team Activities in Indianapolis.

Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in Wentz’s first two seasons, said today that Wentz’s physical traits have jumped out.

“When he’s out there, you can feel his presence,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Reich referred to Wentz as “a dominant physical specimen for the position.”

Wentz looked like he was well on his way to becoming one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks during his two years playing for Reich. It didn’t work out in the end in Philadelphia, but Reich sounds confident that Wentz is going to be back on track in 2021.

Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: “Dominant physical specimen” at quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Rodney McLeod: “All intentions” to be ready Week 1 after torn ACL

    Eagles safety Rodney McLeod missed the final weeks of the season after tearing his ACL in mid-December, but he doesn’t plan on missing any games to start the 2021 season. McLeod spoke to reporters from the Eagles’ facility on Wednesday about his recovery from the injury and said that he is working to get himself [more]

  • Michael Pittman: Carson Wentz is on a mission

    Carson Wentz has been impressing his new teammates. The Colts drafted receiver Michael Pittman in the second round last year, and he finished third on the team with 503 receiving yards as a rookie. This offseason, he’s been developing his chemistry with Wentz through some throwing sessions in Southern California, where he easily recognized the [more]

  • Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to reunite for another interview after documentary success

    Harry opened up about his mental health in the five-part series on Apple TV.

  • Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers with Twitter memes ahead of 'The Match'

    Tom Brady absolutely destroyed Aaron Rodgers with a thread of memes on Twitter ahead of "The Match" golf event, and we're here for it.

  • 'The clock is ticking': Democrats grow restless with Biden's infrastructure talks as Republicans float next counteroffer

    With sides still far apart, some Democrats say the time is nearing for Biden to try to pass an infrastructure package without Republicans.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo motivated by 'real' offseason trade talk, ready to compete

    Jimmy Garoppolo knows the offseason trade talk was more than normal chatter and that has lit a fire under him as the 49ers head toward the 2021 season.

  • Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes own grand jury

    A Kansas woman who alleges consensual sex with a friend in his college dorm room turned into a terrifying assault took matters into her own hands when prosecutors declined to bring rape charges. Madison Smith, 22, collected the hundreds of signatures necessary to empanel the grand jury after the county prosecutor resolved the case by allowing Jared Stolzenburg to plead guilty to aggravated battery and receive two years’ probation. Smith, who graduated earlier this month from Bethany College in Lindsborg, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Wichita, is part of a generation of women emboldened to go public with their stories due to the #MeToo movement.

  • 3 Reasons a "No Work" Retirement Might Not Work for You

    You may not want to work during your senior years. But here's why it could pay to change that mindset.

  • Senior Bowl, NFL to hold combine for top HBCU prospects

    The Senior Bowl and the NFL will hold a pre-draft combine for top prospects from Historically Black College and Universities next January.

  • NFL rumors: Dede Westbrook, 49ers have had preliminary talks

    The 49ers reportedly have been in talks with a speedy but injured wide receiver.

  • Jahlani Tavai: Does the LB have a future with the Lions?

    Breaking down Lions LB Jahlani Tavai and if he can fit with the new coaching staff and scheme in Detroit

  • ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling Soldier in Amazon’s Summer Tentpole

    A man is drafted into the future to save his daughter, and humanity, from an impending alien invasion in the sci-fi action thriller.

  • NFL, Senior Bowl to host first HBCU combine in 2022

    "The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete,” said NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.

  • Knicks vs Hawks Game 1 reactions, Julius Randle's struggles, Game 2 preview | The Putback with Ian Begley

    Join SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, Chris Williamson, KnicksFanTV CP, and Knicks reporter for the Athletic Mike Vorkunov in this special edition of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport as they take a closer look at the New York Knicks Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks and look ahead to Game 2. What does Tom Thibodeau do to defend Trae Young? Will Elfrid Payton be removed from lineup? Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the ""go-to"" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Knight time: Rookie saves 36, Panthers top Lightning 4-1

    The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered, in a huge way. The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, MacKenzie Weegar and Patrick Hornqvist each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

    The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played in a modified alternate shot format, is scheduled for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major champion on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, collected a record-extending seventh Super Bowl win in February.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]