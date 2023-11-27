Frank Reich: Carolina Panthers sack head coach after 1-10 start to NFL season

Frank Reich is just the third NFL head coach to be fired in back-to-back seasons

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday

The Carolina Panthers have sacked head coach Frank Reich after starting the season with one win in 11 games.

Reich, 61, was appointed in January and the Panthers traded up to select quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick of the NFL draft in April.

But he and his offence have struggled this season, and Carolina currently have the NFL's worst record.

Reich is the second coach to be sacked this season, as Josh McDaniels left the Las Vegas Raiders after a 3-5 start.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has taken over as Carolina's interim head coach, while senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play-calling duties.

Reich had handed them to Brown then took them back, and the team suffered another defeat on Sunday, losing 17-10 at the Tennessee Titans.

Reich took the Indianapolis Colts to the play-offs in two of his first four years with the team but was dismissed after winning just three of their first nine games last season.

He is the third NFL head coach to be sacked in back-to-back seasons after Ray Rhodes by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers in 1998 and 1999, and Chip Kelly by the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and 2016.

Across the BBC banner