Frank Reich calls Joe Mixon ‘one of the best backs in the league’

The Indianapolis Colts will have to gameplan around Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, but they will also have to prioritize running back Joe Mixon.

Fresh off of a new contract extension, the Bengals want to make sure Mixon continues to be a focal point in the offense. He will certainly have the Colts’ attention on Sunday when one of the best rushing defenses in the league looks to keep him in check.

The Colts have respect for Mixon’s talent as head coach Frank Reich had plenty of praise for the 24-year-old back.

“I think Joe Mixon is one of the best backs in the league. When he came out – at the previous place I was at – I just remember studying him and thinking that he was as good of a back as I’ve seen coming out,” Reich said. “He has a combination of size and strength and speed and elusiveness. He is phenomenal as a pass-receiver. He is really multipurpose and a really good running back.”

Mixon hasn’t been enjoying a ton of production being stuck behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. He’s taken 101 carries for 374 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 123 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Colts have been stout against the run this season, tied for allowing the third-fewest yards per carry (3.6) in the NFL and are only one of two teams to allow just one rushing touchdown on the season.

“We talked a lot about Joe Mixon this week. He is a big challenge for us. They have good weapons,” Reich said. “They have really good weapons on offense and it starts for us, as you know, stopping the run. He’s at the center of that.”

The Colts have been stout against the run even when lining up across from some elite talent like Dalvin Cook and Kareem Hunt. Now, they look to continue their success against another talent in Mixon.