Frank Reich: Brian Burns doesn’t have 50 percent in him

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns may not have his long-term extension nor the entirety of the health in his right ankle at the moment. But he also doesn’t have an off-switch.

Head coach Frank Reich spoke about the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher following Monday’s practice. When asked of Burns going “all out” during training camp, he stated the following:

“I mean, I’m still gettin’ to know Brian, but my sense is he doesn’t have 50 percent in him. He’s a competitor. I think we all know that and feel that. So, respect the way he’s been approachin’ this. I’ll leave the contract stuff to Scott [Fitterer] to handle and I’m just worried about coachin’ the guys out here. But it just seems like he’s taking a very professional approach to it. And it makes a lot of sense, and good for him.”

Burns, who is in line for a big-money deal this summer, told reporters last week that the thought of sitting out from Spartanburg never crossed his mind. His presence is even more impressive considering this is what he looks like not too long after offseason ankle surgery:

Brian Burns vs Blocking Dummies. Advantage Burns. pic.twitter.com/5UJKhyaXJY — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 31, 2023

Pads on today. You can tell how much Brian Burns puts in to every rep out here. Also Dom Capers in on this drill coaching. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/KupTQNNkGW — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire