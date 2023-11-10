Frank Reich asked about his job security after 1-8 start

As the final seconds of the Carolina Panthers’ eighth loss of the season ticked down, the production crew on the Thursday night broadcast just so happened to find owner David Tepper. And, uh, he did not look too happy . . .

On Friday, in the cleanup from the 16-13 defeat to the Chicago Bears, head coach Frank Reich was asked about Tepper’s patience level amidst the team’s woeful 1-8 start.

“I haven’t spoken with him today, but I do think that he’s driven,” Reich said. “He’s driven to be successful. He’s driven to give the Carolinas a winner. And he wants to do whatever it takes to do that. So, I’m excited about that. I understand that I’m accountable to him, first and foremost, more than anybody.

“So I have to meet those expectations, as the head coach. The expectations that primarily center around results, but also center around showing that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be much of a direction.

As one of the more respected minds in the game, Reich was brought in with the expectation that he’d build a strong and successful offensive identity. That, however, clearly hasn’t been the case—as the Panthers are currently averaging the third-fewest yards per game (275.6) and the sixth-fewest points per game (17.0).

Reich was then asked if he worries about his job security given the way the season has gone.

“Yes. It’s the NFL,” he replied. “I don’t walk on pins and needles about it. This is the NFL. We all realize we’re on day-to-day contracts. That comes with the great responsibility you get. I enjoy that part of it. I understand the accountability that comes with it. I embrace that and there’s no place I’d rather be than right in the middle it.”

Well, he’s certainly in the middle of something at the moment.

