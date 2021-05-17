The Colts altered their plans for offseason work on Monday.

Rather than hold a mandatory minicamp after a few weeks of organized team activities, the Colts will work for the next two weeks and then be off until training camp. On Monday, center Ryan Kelly called the solution the “best of both worlds” and credited head coach Frank Reich with coming up with a plan he considers the best any team has offered in response to players’ requests to change the program.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner agreed that it is “the perfect adjustment” and Reich said, via George Bremer of the Anderson Herald-Bulletin, he “appreciated the way Ryan and the rest of our players” handled the situation.

We’ll see in the near future if any other teams take a similar approach to the one the Colts have decided on or if they’ll be an outlier heading into the 2021 season. If it’s the latter, their on-field results may determine whether anyone follows their example in the future.

Frank Reich appreciated how Colts players handled discussions about offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk